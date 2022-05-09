Here's How To Change Your iPhone's Safari Background

The following steps will show you how to change your background in Safari, either to a pre-set image or your own. You can also turn off the background image feature altogether (via Apple).

1. Open the Safari app.

2. Make sure your tabs are closed or open to a new one to get to your start page.

3. Scroll down to the very bottom and tap "Edit."

SlashGear

4. Now you're on the "Customize Start Page" screen. From here, scroll down to "Background Image."

5. Tap on one of the pre-set images to set it as your Safari background.

SlashGear

6. To use your own image, tap on the plus icon and then the image you want to use as a background.

SlashGear

7. To remove a background image you previously chose, tap the "X" in the corner of the uploaded image.

SlashGear

8. To turn off the background images feature, tap the slider to the off position, turning it gray.

SlashGear

Now you can use the Safari start page with an image of your choice for a customized experience.