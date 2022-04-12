DuckDuckGo Privacy Browser Beta Arrives On Mac, But You'll Have To Wait

"DuckDuckGo Privacy Browser" from Spread Privacy has become fairly popular on both Google Play and the App Store as more users have started thinking about how to avoid unintentionally sharing too much information online. And the reason users have been flocking to "DuckDuckGo" in particular is that it offers an all-in-one browser that helps guard your privacy without the need for add-ons or extensions; it also blocks trackers and makes it easy to erase your history and cookies with one button.

Tracking and privacy have become a larger concern as companies resort to using tracking cookies or even (allegedly) lying about how private their various privacy modes actually are. With it seeming like every action you take on the internet is being tracked in order to feed you targeted ads or to end up leaked to hackers after yet another data breach, it's not surprising to see such a generally warm reception for a web browser that emphasizes privacy and control.

However, the big drawback to "DuckDuckGo" is that, while something has been in the works since 2021, the browser hasn't been available for desktops — until now, that is. Well, kind of.