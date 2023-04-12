Opera Rolls Out Free VPN To iOS Users

While it might not be as popular as Google Chrome or Apple's Safari, the Opera Browser has its share of happy users. A major reason for this following are the distinctive features that Opera has often brought to consumers, including Opera's free VPN service, which the company introduced a couple of years ago.

Opera's bundled VPN service is available across all major desktop and smartphone operating systems — including Android, Windows, Mac, and Linux. However, for some reason, Opera's free VPN feature was unavailable for the iOS version of Opera for several years, until now.

In a recent blog post, Opera confirmed that it is gradually rolling out the much-sought-after free VPN service to iOS users. As of publishing this story, the VPN service is now live for all iOS users using Opera browser. The company has, however, revealed that it would take them a couple of weeks to complete the rollout process. With the addition of iOS to the list of officially supported platforms, Opera has claimed to have become the only browser that offers a built-in free VPN service across all major operating systems.

Besides the inherent advantage of having a VPN option tied to the mobile browser, Opera's free VPN service also offers consumers unlimited bandwidth without any data cap. Other goodies part of the free tier include features like DNS leak protection, availability of 100+ servers, and the option to choose between different VPN locations.