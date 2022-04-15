Opera's Crypto Browser Makes Its Way To iOS

Opera introduced a crypto-focused, Web3-loving web browser called Opera Crypto Browser in January 2022. Since then, it has only been doling out all its crypto conveniences to users on the Windows, Mac, and Android ecosystems. iPhone and iPad users no longer have to feel left out, as Opera has finally released the iOS version of its crypto browser.

With its new mobile browser, Opera is targeting folks with an interest in blockchain-based applications such as cryptocurrencies, decentralized apps, and NFTs. To that end, there's a dedicated Crypto Corner in the browser that will serve news related to cryptocurrencies, the latest developments in the industry covering everything from blockchain transformation to million-dollar thefts, recommendations to join relevant communities, and educational content.

The biggest trick up the Opera Crypto Browser's sleeve is a native non-custodial wallet that will let users store their private keys for validating crypto transactions. For folks unaware of the concept, a custodial wallet uses a third-party or service provider to authorize the movement of funds, while a non-custodial wallet puts all the authority in the hands of users. Opera's built-in wallet currently supports Ethereum, Polygon, and Celo blockchains, but more names will be added down the road. Aside from conducting crypto transactions, users can also spend fiat currency to purchase crypto tokens and store them in the browser's wallet. There's also an option to move an existing wallet compatible with EVM (Ethereum Virtual Machine) and the linked assets to Opera's wallet.