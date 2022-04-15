The US Just Tied This Massive Crypto Theft To North Korean Hackers

Popular crypto-centric game Axie Infinity was targeted by hackers last month who managed to steal over $600 million worth of Ethereum in an act that was labeled one of the biggest heists of its kind. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has now tied the crime to North Korea-based hackers, naming the notorious Lazarus Group. According to the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control database, the wallet address linked to the theft belongs to the Lazarus Group. The gang's involvement was discovered following a joint investigation pursued by the Treasury Department and the FBI. Sky Mavis, which manages the Ronin blockchain linked to the game, acknowledged the finding and has promised to strengthen its security protocols.

As of April 14, the hackers have managed to launder roughly 80% of the stolen funds, according to an Elliptic analysis. However, the original crypto wallet used for the hack still has funds worth over $440 million left in it. Hackers have managed to funnel the stolen crypto through Tornado Cash, a smart contract token based on the Ethereum blockchain that employs cryptocurrency mixing protocols to hide trails of crypto transactions. The service has been reportedly used by bad actors to siphon illegally acquired crypto assets, including a recent incident in which Ether coins worth over $15 million were laundered, according to a feature on CoinDesk. This same feature included an interview with Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Semenov, who suggested that he and his fellow creators cannot control what users do with the service and that the autonomous nature of the coin mixing platform keeps it out of developers' control.