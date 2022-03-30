Hackers Steal $600 Million In One Of The Biggest Crypto Heists To Date

In what is being hailed as one of the biggest cryptocurrency hacks of all time, an unknown hacker managed to steal crypto assets worth more than $600 million in Ethereum and USDC coins. The target was Ronin, an independent blockchain made by Singapore's Sky Mavis for Axie Infinity, which happens to be one of the most popular crypto-focused games out there.

Axie Infinity and Sky Mavis' co-founder tweeted earlier today that this was a social engineering attack and that the company is focused on recovering all of the lost funds to reimburse affected users. The theft was executed last week, and it was only detected after a user reported an inability to withdraw 5,000 Ethereum coins from the Ronin bridge.

For folks unfamiliar with the concept, a bridge allows users to convert their crypto tokens into another denomination so they can be used elsewhere. In this case, the attacker targeted the Ronin bridge, which lets users deposit Ethereum and USDC coins to Ronin's network, transform them into coins that can be used in Axie Infinity, and sell in-game assets to withdraw the monetary value.

The official Ronin newsletter on Substack says the bad actor stole 173,000 Ethereum and 25.5 million USDC, but most of the funds are still in the hacker's wallet. Detailing the modus operandi, Ronin says the hacker exploited its fund validation system.