What Is A DAO?

The outbreak of COVID-19 has bestowed us with many lessons. While most of them were bitter in essence, a positive takeaway from being locked down in our homes was the discovery of the fact that people can function effectively without being constantly monitored and micromanaged. The pandemic sparked a debate about the future of work, convincing employees that working from home is not only more productive but can also offset unnecessary expenses, including transportation to and from the office. Meanwhile, it also helped companies realize they can conserve power bills while letting employees function from the comfort of their homes. But long before this pandemic forced us to glance in this direction, technology enthusiasts have been envisioning the idea of a virtual Decentralized Autonomous Organization, or DAO.

A DAO is an organization with equal ownership by participants. You can imagine it as an organization owned and controlled by the employees that take collective decisions for the betterment of the institution. There are no bosses, no central management making or bending the rules, which, in a DAO, are controlled by a piece of code. With phenomena like the metaverse picking up steam, we can see a potential increase in organizations like these.

If this framework of organization interests you, stick around. In this explainer, we will tell you what a DAO is, how it functions, and the advantages and disadvantages of this structure.