How To Better Protect Your Privacy In Opera GX

Geared toward gaming, Opera GX is a bespoke version of the standard Opera browser. It features limiters for CPU, RAM, and network usage, freeing up resources to run your games more smoothly — which would otherwise power the browser. Seamless Twitch and Discord integration is also built into Opera GX. Plus, the browser includes a dedicated feed of deals and news related to gaming.

But also unlike most mainstream browsers, Opera GX is better optimized for security and privacy. Tracker and ad blockers speed up your browsing experience and make it more private. Fraud and malware protection is enabled by default, which warns you about malicious websites. And the built-in free VPN can encrypt your connection and spoof your location, making it harder for third parties to track your activity around the web (via Opera).

Many of these privacy-friendly features don't require any setup. But with a few simple steps, you can enable others to enhance your privacy even further. Here's how to bolster your privacy in Opera GX.