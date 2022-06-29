How To Limit RAM And CPU Usage In Opera GX

Most web browsers isolate every tab and extension into a separate process. The isolation promises better stability in case of a crash but it also makes the web browser a resource hog. Google Chrome, in particular, has a reputation for consuming too much RAM. It shouldn't be an issue unless you're on an old machine because modern computers feature plenty of memory. But the performance will quickly take a hit if you use your browser while running demanding games or programs. That's where the Opera GX browser shines.

Opera offers dozens of novelty browsers for different devices, often packed with exclusive features you will not find in more mainstream options. Case in point: Opera GX is designed and optimized for gaming. As noted by the official Opera Blog, features like built-in Twitch and Discord integration, clean and sharp gaming-inspired theme and sound effects, and cross-platform support round off this performance-friendly browser.

But it's a special edition of the standard Opera browser that gives you fine control over its CPU, RAM, and network bandwith. It allows you to restrict the resources Opera GX can access — keeping your gameplay smooth and uninterrupted. Here's how you can limit the RAM and CPU usage in Opera GX.