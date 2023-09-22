How To Change The Default Web Browser On Your iPhone

To set a different web-browsing app as default on an iPhone, you first have to make sure that your version of iOS is up-to-date so you don't run into any hiccups. Once that's done, do the following:

Download and install your preferred web browser from the App Store. Launch the Settings app. Scroll through the menu list until you find the browser app you just installed. Tap the app. Hit "Default Browser App." Select your preferred browser from the list of installed browser apps.

Jam Kotenko/SlashGear

Once a checkmark appears next to your selected browser app, that means it's now the default browser app on your iPhone. Any time you click a link, it should now launch in the new web browser.

Do note that if you don't see the app you just downloaded listed as one of the Default Browser App options, that means the app might not support the ability to be set as such. For example, if you installed any of the SlashGear-recommended iPhone web browsers, you may notice that Onion Browser is not on the list. While you cannot set it as your default browsing app, you can still use it by tapping on its app icon.

If you are trying to change the default web browser on your iPad as well, the steps above should also work.