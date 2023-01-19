How To Use Parental Controls On Your Child's iPhone, iPad, Or iPod Touch

If you're a parent to young kids, you may be familiar with the feeling of dread many experiencel whenever you hand your mobile device over to them or give them their own so they can entertain themselves. If you're worried about inappropriate things they could be accessing on the internet, apps they might accidentally be purchasing, or device settings they could be altering, then you need to set up parental controls for their own safety and your own peace of mind.

If you have an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch your child regularly borrows — or if they have one of their own — you can access the any of these Apple devices' settings and ensure that they don't accidentally use features they're not supposed to. You can also set up time limits, App Store and in-app purchase restrictions, prevent access to certain apps, and filter web content, to name a few. If your kid is lucky enough to have their own assigned Apple device, and you have one as well, you can also set up Family Sharing and essentially control their Apple device usage through your own.