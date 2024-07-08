12 iPhone Features That Android Still Does Better Than Apple

The iOS notification system usually makes the top three in any list of gripes iPhone users have — and the reasons we hate it are many. Take how the Notification Center is annoying to pull down, especially since it's not transparent. It also interrupts what you're doing, like pausing the video you're watching. But you have to open the Notification Center because you can't swipe its banners away when they pop down. And many argue that the non-chronological, per-app stacks of alerts creates a huge mess. There's a lack of built-in granularity for controlling which sort of notifications you get from each app, too — these programs either send notifications or they don't, and you have to hope they give you the option to disable the annoying marketing ones in-app.

Android better summarizes long lists of notifications and makes them easier to digest. It also lets you disable certain types of alerts when you receive them — so you can eliminate marketing notifications as they appear — and has a history log in case you missed something. You can even snooze notifications and easily expand and interact with them, such as replying or archiving an email. The list goes on. It's so much better that for many iPhone users, watching an Android owner manage notifications is like watching another kid lick their ice cream while yours is on the floor.

The iPhone does have some things going for it in the notification department, though. Attention Awareness with Face ID keeps sensitive content hidden. The focus modes work very well to permit only specific notifications during your work hours, and the Scheduled Summary option keeps alerts from ruining your experience by delivering them in bulk at a later hour. Still, these perks don't make up for the simple pleasure of swiping away an alert as it appears.