Can A VPN Really Keep You Anonymous? Here's What You Need To Know

The anonymity claim is shaky at best when you consider that most VPN companies have you sign up with your personal email and pay with your credit card. To alleviate this, they frequently claim to have a "no-logging" policy. That is, they allegedly do not keep track of your online internet activity, saving only what is absolutely necessary to run the service. They often conduct independent third-party security audits to prove that they aren't retaining these usage logs, either. No logging would in theory mean that no one — not your VPN provider, not hackers, not even the government — could find out what you do online.

The historical record has proven that no-logging policies are something you should never fully trust. Some major VPN providers, like Nord VPN in 2019, have suffered security breaches that exposed users' browsing data. Some have cooperated with government investigations and handed over user data, such as PureVPN in 2017. Some flat-out lie about their no-logging policies, such as a handful of Hong-Kong based providers in 2020. Some get bought by larger corporations with a reprehensible, trust-demolishing past; ExpressVPN was acquired by Kape Technologies in 2021, a company that once distributed malware.

The point is, you never know if you can trust a VPN's no-logging policies. The only potential exception here is a provider like Mullvad, which lets you create an anonymous account and pay in cash by mail. At the very least, you should never trust free VPN services.