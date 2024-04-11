Protect Your Privacy Online With Surfshark VPN

Sponsored Content.

In the age of surveillance, censorship, and digital scams, there is no such concept as being fully guarded, but VPNs go a long way in protecting users and providing the freedom to watch shows, movies, and sports privately. As far as VPNs go, only a handful of options strike the right balance between feature selection, security, and affordability. Surfshark VPN falls squarely into that elusive club that blends online safety with other practical benefits such as minimal server overcrowding, the ability to stream in 4K HD without buffering, a kill switch, and even obfuscation of the fact your web activity is being routed through a VPN.

But before we get into the technical benefits, what truly sets Surfshark VPN apart is the unlimited connections facility. It doesn't put a limit on the number of simultaneous connections, which means you can use one Surfshark account to protect the devices of all family members across computing and mobile platforms, as well as smart TVs and popular web browsers. Aside from unlimited installs, it also doesn't impose any speed, data usage, or bandwidth limitations. It can even be configured at the router level to avoid the hassle of signing up on every device in the household.

Each device can latch onto its own unique server, and thanks to features like Static IP and Dedicated IP that are bundled with Surfshark, there's also the flexibility to share the same IP address across two devices. Alternatively, split tunneling allows users to deploy two different IP addresses simultaneously, letting users decide which data they want to be encrypted and what packet remains untouched. This comes in handy when you only want certain apps to take advantage of a VPN or in scenarios like internet banking where VPNs are not allowed.