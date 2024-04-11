Protect Your Privacy Online With Surfshark VPN
In the age of surveillance, censorship, and digital scams, there is no such concept as being fully guarded, but VPNs go a long way in protecting users and providing the freedom to watch shows, movies, and sports privately. As far as VPNs go, only a handful of options strike the right balance between feature selection, security, and affordability. Surfshark VPN falls squarely into that elusive club that blends online safety with other practical benefits such as minimal server overcrowding, the ability to stream in 4K HD without buffering, a kill switch, and even obfuscation of the fact your web activity is being routed through a VPN.
But before we get into the technical benefits, what truly sets Surfshark VPN apart is the unlimited connections facility. It doesn't put a limit on the number of simultaneous connections, which means you can use one Surfshark account to protect the devices of all family members across computing and mobile platforms, as well as smart TVs and popular web browsers. Aside from unlimited installs, it also doesn't impose any speed, data usage, or bandwidth limitations. It can even be configured at the router level to avoid the hassle of signing up on every device in the household.
Each device can latch onto its own unique server, and thanks to features like Static IP and Dedicated IP that are bundled with Surfshark, there's also the flexibility to share the same IP address across two devices. Alternatively, split tunneling allows users to deploy two different IP addresses simultaneously, letting users decide which data they want to be encrypted and what packet remains untouched. This comes in handy when you only want certain apps to take advantage of a VPN or in scenarios like internet banking where VPNs are not allowed.
A whole bag of digital niceties
Surfshark VPN also offers a kill switch facility that comes in handy when the VPN service experiences an accidental outage. In such a situation, it automatically shuts down the internet connection to avoid any data breach, keeps the IP address protected, safeguards the browsing logs, and won't resume any traffic exchange unless the AES256-grade encryption is back to full form. Another benefit of Surfshark is that you get access to over 3,200 servers across 100 countries.
Surfshark itself maintains a no-logs policy, which means it's just your internet provider that is blocked from peeking at your internet activity. The VPN service also doesn't store any breadcrumbs like browsing history, DNS queries, IP address, or network traffic. That's a perk you shouldn't overlook because most free VPNs are quite heavy-handed at data collection and selling it to vendors. Continuing the trail, you also get access to Camouflage mode, which essentially masks your VPN usage from the internet service provider, ensuring that your sessions are not flagged.
Moreover, thanks to Surfshark's Nexus tech stack, users can choose to rotate their IP address every 10 minutes for added safety, randomize their IP address every time they open a new website, and take advantage of dynamic multi-hopping to control the traffic connectivity flow via regions of their choice. Surfshark VPN also offers a CleanWeb ad-blocking feature that works in the background even when users are not connected to a VPN lane. Aside from blocking intrusive ads and pop-ups, it also brings a malware and data breach alert facility to the table.
Overall, Surfshark is not only loaded with practical features, but also offers a meaningful edge over other mainstream VPN options when it comes to sheer value. Surfshark's award-winning VPN gives you access to more than 3,200 servers in more than 100 countries and includes a variety of affordable packages to ensure you find the perfect fit for your online adventures. You can try Surfshark today with a 30-day money-back guarantee and take advantage of 85% off, plus two months free, with a 24-month VPN plan.