Different Types Of Cyberattacks And How To Best Protect Yourself From Them

Cyber attacks aren't limited to computers and servers — they can also take over your phone. SIM hijacking (or SIM swapping) is a perfect example of this, where attackers take control of your phone number. To do this, fraudsters scour the internet to collect as much information about you as possible. Then, they contact your wireless provider to transfer your phone number to their SIM card. They might have to answer security questions like your mother's maiden name or first pet's name to sound legitimate, but the dark web is full of your secrets and they can sometimes find what they need to steal your SIM card.

Once scammers can access your phone number, they can bypass multifactor authentication to access things like bank accounts, email inboxes, and social media. You won't be able to make or receive phone calls or text messages, and you might get locked out of necessary accounts. To protect yourself from SIM swapping, talk to your wireless carrier to see what protections they have in place. Update your security questions and ask about additional security measures you can take — for example, AT&T lets you add a passcode to manage your account or allow your number to be transferred to another carrier.

Cyberattacks evolve, and your best defense is to stay up-to-date with the latest threats and how to mitigate them. Understand what these threats look like and know the simple things you can do to reduce your chance of being the next victim. If in doubt, always err on the side of caution and report any suspicious activities.