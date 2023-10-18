This Hidden Google Feature Will Scan The Dark Web For Your Email Address: Here's How To Use It

Even if you have the best possible personal security practices and keep track of your in-app privacy settings, that doesn't mean that your personal information can't be compromised. The tech news cycle includes a regular helping of announcements of data breaches from all sorts of large companies, some more severe than others. Complicating matters is that in the recent past, it's become a lot more common for such information to be dumped on the "dark web," as the robust privacy features of the likes of Tor naturally draw in a bit of a criminal element. This is not the kind of thing that the average person is going to wade through, nor should they be expected to.

As a result, there are various companies that track data dumps across the dark web and will update you if you show up in a breach. Ideally, you'd get the best results with a company that you already trust with a lot of personal information and would be willing to give even more to, and that's where Google comes in. In early 2023, the Alphabet subsidiary added a Dark Web Report feature for Google accounts, both paid and free, and several months later, in October, the feature was added to the Google App to make it even easier to access.

If that sounds attractive to you, then read on to find out how to set up your own Dark Web Report on your Google One account.