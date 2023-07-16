DDoS Attacks Explained: What They Are And How They Work

As the internet has become more accessible over the years, bad actors around the world have found it easier to use it to commit crimes and harass others. That's unfortunate — as much as the internet helps to bring us all together, connecting every computer in the world means connecting jerks to those of us who would rather not deal with them.

For about as long as the concept of malicious internet activity has been a thing, one of the most steadfast examples of said activity has been the DDoS attack. Whether for criminal purposes or just because someone called their fanfiction bad, hackers have used DDoS attacks to strangle websites and prevent others from accessing them, often utilizing malware in the process. It's still a widespread problem to this day, which is why it's up to you to arm yourself with knowledge in case your website ends up in a villain's crosshairs.