What Is uBlock Origin & Does It Work On Android Phones?

At this point, uBlock Origin has been around for well over a decade — the browser extension originally released in 2014. In the time since then, it has built up a reputation for being one of the best and most feature-rich ad blockers available. On the Chrome Web Store, the extension is claimed to have reached roughly 36 million global users, and it maintains an impressive 4.7-star rating out of just over 29,000 user reviews. Meanwhile, its page on Mozilla's Firefox Browser Add-Ons store accounts for more than 7.7 million users and a 4.8-star rating out of more than 17,400 reviews.

Unlike many other ad blockers, uBlock Origin is marketed as an all-encompassing content blocker. It gives users the ability to selectively filter out all sorts of undesirable elements of browsing the web. For instance, users can simply block regular ads, but they can also stop websites and browsers from tracking their information, blacklist dangerous URLs that may host malware, and more. Beyond the list of available features, there's what many may consider the most important quality of the service: it's completely open-source and free to download.

As a primarily extension-based program, uBlock Origin includes support for a number of the biggest web browsers out there. The service's official site lists Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge, Opera, Chromium, and Safari as supported platforms — most of which have their own easy click-and-install extensions available. However, it's essential to note that this list of platforms is focused on compatibility in a desktop or laptop environment. Getting uBlock Origin to work on an Android phone is a fair bit more of a complex beast.