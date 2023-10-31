YouTube Kicks Off Global Crackdown On Ad Blockers

If you've been relying on ad blockers to declutter the YouTube experience on your computer, then you may have noticed a change in the last few weeks. Previously, the most common ad-blocking extensions for all of the major browsers did an excellent job of blocking YouTube's ads from loading and taking you directly to the video you wanted to watch. It was actually kind of amazing that it worked as well as it did for so long, as the video site has offered the ability to pay for YouTube Premium subscriptions to remove ads for the last eight years. It seems like YouTube itself came to the same conclusion, as Google confirmed on Tuesday that it's now proactively blocking ad blockers.

In a statement issued to The Verge, YouTube communications manager Christopher Lawton confirmed that the company recently "launched a global effort" to get users to enable ads or subscribe to YouTube Premium. That explains the recent ramp-up in such messages, scaling in a big way from what Lawton told The Verge in June was "a small experiment globally that urges viewers with ad blockers enabled to allow ads on YouTube or try YouTube Premium."

He said in his Halloween statement that using ad blockers violates YouTube's terms of service, specifying that "ads support a diverse ecosystem of creators globally and allow billions to access their favorite content on YouTube." At least for now, though, there are some solutions for those who want an ad-free web YouTube experience without paying $14 monthly for YouTube Premium.