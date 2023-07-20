It Looks Like YouTube Premium Just Got A Quiet Price Hike

YouTube Premium is getting more expensive in the U.S., with monthly and annual prices increasing for the first time in over five years. These increased prices were quietly updated without a formal announcement from the video streaming giant, but are going live instantly.

9to5Google first noticed these changes and reported that the monthly subscription now costs $13.99 per month in the U.S., going up by $2. The yearly subscription has also been bumped up by $20 and now costs $139.99. If you are subscribing using the YouTube app for iOS, you might have to pay $18.99 every month, accounting for Apple's 30% share in recurring monthly subscriptions. Prices have also been revised for those subscribing only to YouTube Music Premium, which now costs $10.99 per month or $109.99 annually.

Notably, the pricing for the Premium family plan has remained unchanged at $22.99 per month. A reason for that may be the much more recent price increase this plan saw in October 2022, when prices were raised from $17.99. The family plan allows you to add up to six members and, unlike Netflix, does not impose that all of them live under the same roof to share subscriptions.