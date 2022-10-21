YouTube Premium's Family Plan Is Getting A Price Hike

There have been several adjustments and tests for YouTube Premium throughout the years, and now it looks like some users will be paying a bit more for the perks. The Premium Family plan, which has been $17.99 per month for quite some time, is getting a $5 hike — up to $22.99 per month. The same applies to YouTube Red (an older iteration of Premium) users, who will see a jump from $14.99 per month to the same $22.99 as everyone else.

It's important to note that this price change is only for the monthly Family plan, which allows up to five people in the same household to use the service for one price. For the moment, at least, it doesn't look like the Individual plan will be seeing a price increase — YouTube still lists it as $11.99 per month. And if you're subscribed to YouTube Premium through the App Store, 9to5Google notes that the $22.99 per month will actually be $29.99.

YouTube hasn't given a direct reason for the price increase — the Google Support page mentions "inflation and local tax changes" as possibilities for any potential price adjustments. On top of which, it doesn't appear as though any new features or functionality are being added to the service. It's also unclear if YouTube's previous experiment with limiting 4K video to Premium memberships will be a factor.