YouTube Is Testing An Enhanced 1080p Mode For Premium Subscribers

YouTube is planning on bringing a premium 1080p streaming experience to its YouTube Premium subscribers. YouTube obviously already offers 1080p resolution viewing, and has been for some time. The current 1080p service is unaffected, with the company playing down suggestions from some Reddit users that the free version will be "nerfed" to make the upcoming paid "Premium" 1080p more appealing.

Speaking to The Verge, YouTube spokesperson Paul Pennington said, "1080p Premium is an enhanced bitrate version of 1080p which provides more information per pixel that results in a higher quality viewing experience. There are no changes to the existing quality offerings for 1080p (HD) resolution on YouTube." A bit of concern is also understandable, as YouTube has previously pushed users towards lower bitrate streaming.

Currently, it could be argued that YouTube Premium doesn't offer much for the money. Your YouTube experience will be ad-free and can play in the background on a phone or tablet, even if another app is being used. You can also download videos and watch them offline. YouTube Music is also bundled into the package, which brings some value to the $11.99 price tag.

Even if you're currently a YouTube Premium subscriber, you're unlikely to have noticed anything different as things stand. The trial is only available to a very small number of subscribers. But if the feature tests well, it's likely to make a big difference to how premium subscribers view the platform.