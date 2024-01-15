Google Play Store Not Working On Android? Here's How To Troubleshoot

The Google Play Store relies on a stable internet connection for its proper functioning. If your internet connection is unstable, the Play Store may struggle to establish a connection with its servers, leading to issues such as the app failing to open, displaying errors upon launch, or just not working properly.

To address these issues, start by ensuring that your Wi-Fi or mobile data is enabled. You may want to switch between Wi-Fi and mobile data to identify potential issues with a specific connection type. Check for connectivity problems, such as low signal strength or network congestion, which could be impacting the stability of your internet connection.

If you are using mobile data, ensure that the Google Play Store is allowed to install/update apps over it:

Tap on your profile icon in the Play Store and choose Settings. Go to Network preferences > App download preference. Choose Over any network.

It is also important to consider the possibility that the problem might stem from the Play Store servers being down or experiencing technical difficulties. To check if this is the case, check the official status page of the Google Play Store for real-time information on any reported outages or ongoing technical problems. If the problem is on Google's end, waiting for the servers to come back online is often the only course of action.