5 Of The Top VPNs To Use In 2024

If you're not already using a VPN (virtual private network), you may want to start. By establishing a digital connection between your computer and one of its remote servers, a VPN lets you use the internet without your ISP tracking your data, which can include your personal information, web history, and IP address. Plus, VPNs can often get you around firewalls and website blocks, which can be as important as sidestepping political censorship or as mundane as streaming content from your home country while traveling abroad. In fact, there are many reasons why you may want to use a VPN with streaming devices or use it for any number of other applications.

Not all VPNs are built the same, however. They can vary greatly in the number of servers they offer, the locations they can be found, the jurisdictions they are legally bound to, and other important policies and features regarding your privacy and security. They can also vary greatly in cost, and while going with a free VPN might be tempting if you're budget-conscious, you should be wary of any free VPN services. To make sure you're not wasting money on a VPN that isn't worth it, here's a breakdown of some of the best VPNs available. Based on hands-on testing and analysis from several reputable publications (more on that at the end of the article), here are five of the top VPNs to use this year.