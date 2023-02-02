Why You Should Use A Kill Switch With Your VPN

As virtual private networks (VPNs) grow more popular — especially among older, educated users — their benefits are becoming more widely known. VPNs add an important layer of encryption to internet connections, helping to keep users' data, IP addresses, and activity private. Today, internet users can find them on anything from browsers to Wi-Fi routers, with many paid and free versions. These are some of our favorites.

Adopting a VPN also means exposure to quite a few terms that the average computer user may not be familiar with. One phrase that may sound confusing is "kill switch." While not all VPNs offer a kill switch, those that have them tend to make it a selling point, so it's common to have questions about whether using is worthwhile.

People using a VPN are generally concerned about their privacy and want to avoid being spied on by their service providers, governments, and other entities. As long as the VPN is up, it provides encryption to help with that. But no VPN is perfect, and sometimes these networks go down. A kill switch is designed to watch for when a VPN's connection is suddenly not working, then jump into action by disconnecting the device from the internet.