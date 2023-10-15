5 Reasons Why You Should Be Using A VPN With Your Streaming Device

Streaming has become the default entertainment option for billions worldwide, with the average American dedicating just over three hours a day to this digital pastime. That's a lot of time spent behind big and little screens watching everything from sports to movies and TV shows.

If you frequently stream content to your devices, you've probably experienced the frustration of not being able to access the content you want while traveling. While geographic restrictions or unexplained drops in internet speed often lead to buffering while watching your favorite shows, there is a way to potentially fix those concerns.

Virtual private networks (VPNs) offer a workaround for these issues, allowing you to enjoy uninterrupted streaming almost anywhere in the world — with the added bonus of helping to protect your online privacy. VPNs do this by encrypting your internet traffic and hiding your IP address and exact location, so you appear to be in a different part of the world.

You can install a VPN on your Smart TV, phone, and computer to get these benefits across your devices. Investing in a VPN can help ensure you have an optimal streaming experience every time you connect to the internet.