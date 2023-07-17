How To Install A VPN On A Smart TV (And Why You Might Want To)

As smart TVs and streaming players supplant old-school cable hookups in our collective living rooms, it's easy to forget that they're less like traditional TVs and more like hyper-specific computers. As smart as a smart TV may profess to be, it's just a TV, right? Unless you've got a Nielsen box plugged into your TV, it's not like anybody could know what you're watching and when.

Unfortunately, as smart TVs make use of traditional internet connections rather than cable hookups, it is very possible for somebody to know what you're watching and when, as well as harvest that information for either marketing or malicious purposes. Luckily, the conversion from cable-based TV to computerized TV is a two-way street- it may be easier for external individuals to harvest your data, but you also have the ability to protect your data with the help of a VPN. As long as you've got the right kind of TV for it, installing a VPN is a snap.