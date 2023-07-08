How To Find Your IP (3 Safe And Free Tools)

If you weren't aware, the "IP" in IP address stands for "internet protocol." Basically, it's like a set of rules for accessing and utilizing the internet, though in practice, it's more like a virtual zip code. Your IP address is used to identify where you're connecting to the internet from and through what means you're doing so, i.e. which internet provider or 5G service.

When you're dabbling with certain aspects of internet activity, such as playing online games without dedicated servers, it can be helpful to know what your own IP address is. Not only can you use your IP address to form dedicated connections, but knowing what it is may also prove helpful in hiding it from prying eyes. If you want to know what your IP address is, there are several online tools you can utilize to do so quickly and safely, not to mention for free.