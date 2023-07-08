How To Find Your IP (3 Safe And Free Tools)
If you weren't aware, the "IP" in IP address stands for "internet protocol." Basically, it's like a set of rules for accessing and utilizing the internet, though in practice, it's more like a virtual zip code. Your IP address is used to identify where you're connecting to the internet from and through what means you're doing so, i.e. which internet provider or 5G service.
When you're dabbling with certain aspects of internet activity, such as playing online games without dedicated servers, it can be helpful to know what your own IP address is. Not only can you use your IP address to form dedicated connections, but knowing what it is may also prove helpful in hiding it from prying eyes. If you want to know what your IP address is, there are several online tools you can utilize to do so quickly and safely, not to mention for free.
WhatisMyIPAddress
Oftentimes, the simplest answer is the correct one. Do you want to know what your IP address is? Try visiting WhatisMyIPAddress.com. It's exactly what it says on the tin — just click the My IP button on the front page, and the site will immediately read out both your IPv4 and IPv6 addresses. It'll also show you your internet service provider, the nearest major city, your state or region, and your country. You can also get more complete information such as your local map coordinates and whether your IP is currently listed on any major network blacklists.
Besides just showing you your IP address, this website also offers some helpful advice on keeping your information hidden, such as suggesting VPNs for masking your IP address and some general safe internet practices. There's also a lookup tool you can use to check a different IP address and its details, though it won't divulge things like names, addresses, or phone numbers if you're concerned about privacy.
GestioIP
Do you do a lot of web-based work, or are you perhaps some manner of webmaster? In that kind of position, you'll want to be able to scan and track your IP address, as well as the IP addresses of those working for you. In this situation, your best free option is GestioIP. More than just a lookup tool, GestioIP is for full-on IP management. You can use it to discover individuals on your network or networks you own and manage their presence, selectively allocating permissions or blacklisting users who shouldn't be there.
Many of GestioIP's services can also be fully automated, allowing you to focus on the most important aspects of your day-to-day network management while leaving the system to handle all of the minutiae. Things like leased IP addresses can be easily tracked and managed, opening up or closing down as necessary. It's completely free to download and use and is easily set up with a basic installation.
Angry IP Scanner
Are you looking for something a little more customizable as far as IP tools go? Well, there's no need to get angry about it, because the Angry IP Scanner will get angry for you. This open-source, minimalistic IP scanner can be freely developed and shared around by anyone who uses it. If you like to cook up your own plugins and shortcuts in your programs, this is the IP tool for you.
In addition to looking up your own IP address and the IP addresses of anyone on your network, Angry IP Scanner is also great as a development tool, as anyone who knows how to code in Java can effectively utilize and expand its abilities. If you're looking to build a website with particular network-centric functionality, Angry IP Scanner can be your workhorse for tracking user engagement and usage. As an added bonus, Angry IP Scanner is fully cross-platform, so you can use it on any operating system you like.