Dark Web Vs Deep Web Explained: What's The Difference?

Right at the top of the internet is the surface web, which is made up of everything you can access with everyday browsers and search engines. But below the surface lies the deep web — the parts of the internet that aren't indexed. So they're right there on the internet, but you can't find them by doing a quick search. While it may come as a surprise to some, about 7,500 terabytes of all the information on the internet is on the deep web, compared to only 19 terabytes on the surface web.

But how does this work? Let's break it down: Every search engine has bots, known as web crawlers or spiders, that go through the information on the internet and save it in the search engine's index. When you place a search on Google, the search can only look through indexed sites on the internet. However, some websites aren't indexed at all — this is what makes up the deep web. It's basically anything you can't find or access through a Google search. For example, this includes streaming services like Hulu that require payment and registration, subscription-based news services or academic journals, and private databases of data from sites like PayPal or Cash App. The deep web is also home to the dark web, which is where you'll find a lot of the shady parts of the internet.