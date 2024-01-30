8 Must-Have Streaming Services (And The Cheapest Way To Get Them All)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Given the massive number of options available, choosing which video-streaming platform to sign up for can be incredibly confusing these days. Some of the current and more popular TV shows and movies are usually available across various streaming services, so it may seem like you can just pick one at random. However, certain platforms exclusively carry certain titles and original content, which may be the deciding factor as to why you should subscribe to these services specifically.

Having an account on multiple online streaming platforms is very common. However, membership to several services can quickly add up, especially if you opt for the pricier ad-free plan for each one when the offer is available. In some cases, you may even be needlessly splurging for an individual account when you could be shaving dollars off your total bill by going for several platforms bundled together. This is why it's important to evaluate every single subscription plan offered and to never skip reading the fine print.

To save you time (and money), we've rounded up some of the most essential streaming services to have access to, as well as the best-paid plan option you ought to choose. While there are plenty of free streaming services out there, our list focuses on those that require a monthly payment. The plan recommendations mentioned are mostly based on individual subscriptions, so if you're signing up for multiple-profile access — for a roommate or other family members to use — consider each streaming service's respective group plan options if there are any.