How To Access Apple TV On Your Roku Device

In the tech sphere, Apple has a reputation for having a somewhat locked-down ecosystem for its apps, services, and devices. However, to keep up with the steady rise of online streaming, the company has made it possible for people to access its premium subscription service for television and movie content on non-Apple platforms and devices. This means if you prefer a different brand of streaming player like Roku for your entertainment needs, depending on your device's compatibility, you can access Apple TV+ titles through Apple TV.

In case you are confused, there is a tiny difference between Apple TV and Apple TV+ that may be important. Apple TV+ is Apple's streaming service (much like Netflix), where people can pay to watch content exclusive to Apple. On the other hand, when you hear "Apple TV," it can pertain to the actual device which can play a variety of streaming services (including Apple TV+), among other things.

It can also pertain to the Apple TV app, which, as the name implies, is an app that lets you watch Apple TV+ content on Macs and other iOS devices. The latter definition is the crucial bit of information here, as it is the thing that can now be installed on a variety of smart TVs, video game consoles, cable boxes, and streaming players like Roku and allow people to enjoy Apple TV+ content on non-Apple devices.