Best Fire TV Stick In 2023: Which Amazon Streaming Device Is Right For You?

These days, anyone who enjoys watching shows, movies, and other video content on their TV screens most probably has a smart TV, a media-streaming device, or both. In most cases, having a smart TV should be enough to satiate your need to access popular services like Netflix, Hulu, and other platforms. However, adding a streaming media player to your setup certainly has its advantages.

While it's true that most smart TVs already come equipped with essential streaming apps, some TV brands may be lacking specific ones. Older TVs may not even have the streaming services that have come out in recent years. Furthermore, not all Smart TV user interfaces are created equal. Some may be hard and confusing to navigate or may come equipped with a TV remote that's not so user-friendly. Depending on what apps you try to access — especially if it's on a TV that you do not personally own, like at an accommodation you're staying at while traveling — you may experience a variety of frustrating hiccups, such as sluggish response time to full-on failure to load. To address all these concerns, it's best to have a media-streaming device of your own handy.

If you are considering getting one in 2023, Amazon's slate of plug-and-play streaming media players is a good option to explore. The Fire TV Stick is incredibly portable and easy to use on most Smart TVs, making it the ideal gadget to bring with you on your travels. It comes preloaded with the most widely used media-streaming services, and it has a built-in catalog of apps that allows you to install more if there's any need or desire to. Considering that the Fire TV Stick is an Amazon product, it's probably the best option for people who regularly enjoy content through their Prime Video subscription.