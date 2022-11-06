How To Connect Google Assistant Or Alexa To Your Xbox Series X|S

To begin setting up Alexa on your Xbox Series X|S console, ensure that you've fiddled with all the necessary Xbox settings mentioned above. Once that's done, go to the Xbox Store on your console, look up "Alexa" in the search box, and download the Alexa for Xbox app. Once the download is complete, follow the onscreen prompts to finalize the installation. Do note that this is an optional step and that the app may not be available in your region.

Open the Alexa app on your mobile device. Tap "More" in the bottom-right corner of the screen. Tap "Add a device." Choose "Connect your Xbox Game Console," then tap "Next." Follow the onscreen instructions.

Before proceeding, make sure that your Xbox device is on and that you're logged in. Additionally, double-check that the power mode is indeed set to "instant-on" and that the digital assistant feature is enabled. Depending on where you are located, you may be led to an "Xbox" Alexa Skill — which is only available in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Spain, the U.K., and the U.S. (via Microsoft). You will need to download and enable that skill by supplying the Microsoft login credentials associated with your Xbox account.

Alternatively, you can also go to "Skills & Games" within the Alexa app, search for "Xbox," and download the skill. It may take Alexa around 45 seconds to locate your Xbox Series X|S and connect to it. Follow the prompts on your mobile device to finish establishing the connection between your Xbox console and Alexa. Once all the steps are done, you can start controlling your Xbox console via Alexa by uttering "Alexa" followed by a voice command that is relevant to your Xbox's functionality.