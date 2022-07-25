Xbox Series X|S Boot Time Reduced, But You May Never See It

The Xbox Series X and its budget-friendly counterpart, Xbox Series S, are known for their ability to boot up quickly due to their powerful solid state drives and state-of-the-art processing power. However, the boot-up speeds can differ vastly depending on whether or not you're using the Energy-saving mode or the Instant-on mode, the latter of which makes the Xbox Series X and S boot up in mere seconds. For those unaware, the former Energy-saving mode can be a remedy for Xbox Series X or S consoles that are overheating.

These two modes can differ in some pretty significant ways. For instance, running your Series X or Series S in the Instant-on mode can make bootup times negligible and keep your Xbox connected to the Xbox mobile app, which has its own set of remote features, at the cost of increased background energy use. Energy-saving mode differs in that it basically turns your console off when you're finished using it, though it retains the ability to download and install games and apps, and it can even take advantage of the well-received Quick Resume feature.

However, it takes a much longer time to boot back up while in Energy-saving mode. At maximum, you can expect a waiting time of around 45 seconds per boot, according to the official Xbox website, though realistically it only takes 20 to 25 seconds in most instances. While it's worth noting that the same update doesn't further decrease bootup times for Instant-on users, with the latest update, standard load times can be axed by a significant margin.