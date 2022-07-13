How To Stop Your Xbox Series X From Overheating

Xbox Series X is one of the most powerful gaming consoles out there. The next-gen gaming console can run all the demanding video game titles at 4K Ultra HD resolution without any hiccups, thanks to its very own AMD RDNA 2 graphics processing unit. However, just like any other device that contains sophisticated electric circuits, the Xbox Series X might overheat every once in a while.

A little heat can be expected if you've been spending inordinate amounts of time on the console, playing your most intense games without end. At the same time, if your console is overheating regularly, you should take it as a sign that something is wrong.

Your Xbox Series X contains several heat-dissipating mechanisms to maintain optimal levels of performance. For instance, the upper panel of Xbox Series X has a mesh-like structure with a large cooling fan underneath. The primary function of this cooling fan is to throw out the hot air that is in contact with the inner components of the console, maintaining ventilation to keep the temperature in control.

The console works with a large heat sink that saps heat from the console's motherboard, while a vapor chamber collects heat from the CPU and distributes it evenly. All the heat management components are aimed at ensuring that the Xbox Series X does not overheat, but sometimes, the console gets too warm. Fortunately, before this becomes an overheating issue, there are some things that you can do to fix it.