How To Factory Reset Or Reboot Your Google Chromecast (All Generations)

Those who've opted for a Google Chromecast as their streaming media player of choice, much like fellow consumers who've gone for other manufacturers and brands, may run into the occasional glitch that renders their device temporarily unusable. Depending on how extreme the hiccup is, you have two things you can do to your Chromecast: reboot it or perform a complete factory reset.

What's the difference? Simply put, rebooting a device just means switching it off and then back on again. In most cases, this should be enough to fix whatever issue you may encounter with your streaming media player. In the rare occurrence that it does nothing, you may need to execute a factory reset, aka a complete wipe of the device that will return it to its initial out-of-the-box state.

The good news is, regardless of what version or model of Chromecast you have, you can always perform either a reboot or a factory reset to fix any technical problem, whether it's a snag in the setup process, the inability to cast from your mobile device or computer to your TV, the appearance of error messages, and the like. They are also both fairly easy to perform, either directly through your Chromecast device or through a mobile app.