10 Google Chromecast Features That Will Change How You Use Your Streaming Device

It used to be so simple. You turned on your television and clicked the changer until it landed on something you could stomach. Even when Netflix appeared on the scene, it was the only real streaming game in town, and you had your choice of a handful of streaming devices, all of which did more or less the same thing. You plugged them into your TV, tapped in your login credentials, and got busy enjoying the wonders of streaming. Today, things are a lot more convenient and a lot more complicated.

There are so many streaming services that you can watch just about anything you can think of, but they all have different user interfaces and methods of sorting and storing their content. Worse, every streaming device has its own quirks, features, and settings. If you're making the jump from a Roku, Apple TV, or Fire Stick and giving Google's Chromecast a try, or if this is your first external streaming device, you're staring down the barrel of the learning curve.

You could spend hours tinkering with your Chromecast and still not figure out everything it has to offer. Let's flatten the learning curve a little with some recommendations.