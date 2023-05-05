How To Watch Local TV Channels On Roku Devices

Roku was an important company in the earliest days of cord-cutting, back when that phrase wasn't even widely used for internet-savvy users eschewing cable TV for streaming. In 2007, when Netflix was still primarily DVD-based and its nascent streaming service was limited to computer screens, Roku launched the first device specifically made for streaming Netflix to a TV.

Soon after, streaming dominated television, and the number of cord-cutters expanded. However, it wasn't too long before many people realized they also kind of missed the live TV options they had from cable and traditional broadcast networks. Local TV was especially missed because it offered the kind of specific regional content (like news and weather) that you couldn't get from Netflix or HBO. To satisfy consumer demands, companies began offering more and more live-streaming options. Roku, which to this day still makes one of the best streaming devices, is now a completely viable way to watch local TV.

There are several ways to watch local TV on Roku, and fortunately none of them are all that complicated. There are major streaming apps you can subscribe to, like YouTube TV and Sling TV, that focus on providing live content. There are also specific apps for local news and weather, as well as live-content apps that offer hundreds of channels without a subscription. You can even connect your Roku to an antenna and receive broadcast signals the old-fashioned way (well, sort of).