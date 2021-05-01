FOX plans big original content push for Tubi free streaming service

FOX has announced plans to launch a slate of original content on its free streaming service Tubi. More than 140 hours of content will arrive starting this fall, according to the company, and will include animated shows, documentaries, and movies. FOX is targeting a variety of genres, including everything from westerns and romance to science fiction and horror.

Tubi is one of several free streaming services; rather than paying a monthly fee, you’ll have to settle for watching advertisements. It seems FOX is planning to bolster its streaming service in a big way in the form of originals, including works from Bento Box Entertainment animation studio and FOX Alternative Entertainment.

The network acquired Tubi around a year ago, boosting it to an offering of more than 30,000 titles in addition to the newly added live news support. FOX says that Tubi users collectively watched 798 million hours of content during its Q1 2021, 276 million of which happened in March.

The company also notes that Tubi’s audience tends to be considerably younger than those who use view traditional pay-TV, which may make it particularly appealing to brands seeking advertisement deals. Though the company hasn’t revealed any titles arriving under this plan, it has given some hints about what to expect.

Among other things, the lineup will include things like ‘shark event programming,’ holiday specials, true crime shows, content about the paranormal, and similar. Tubi remains available on a large number of platforms, including mobile, Roku, Chromecast, Apple TV, Fire TV, the latest gaming consoles, and more.