The 5 Best Android Apps For Live TV In 2023

A whole generation of TV viewers has come up since cord-cutters began eschewing traditional cable for streaming and online content. Since those early days, cord-cutting has evolved and become an even more feasible option thanks to the proliferation of live TV apps that allow you to recreate the olden days of channel surfing without even needing an actual television set.

Live TV apps have an advantage over streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video because they provide popular live content like news, sports, and awards shows. The last few years have seen apps like Peacock and Paramount+ carve out their own share of the market, but their live channels are limited to the ones owned by their parent companies (like NBC and CBS, respectively). There's also a growing plethora of sports-specific apps, giving sports fans more options for catching every game. For viewers who want a broader range of channels, there are plenty of solid options that include Android support, allowing mobile users to watch what they want, when they want.