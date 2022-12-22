NFL Announces Sunday Ticket On YouTube TV In $2 Billion Dollar Deal

For American football fans, NFL Sunday Ticket has been the holy grail of subscription services ever since its arrival nearly 30 years ago. Sunday Ticket grants you live viewing access to every out-of-market NFL game on CBS and Fox, which has been a boon for fans who transplanted to a different region, or otherwise can't watch their favorite teams on the local air — as well as fantasy football buffs who don't want to miss a single second of action in any game.

The only problem with Sunday Ticket has been availability. For as long as we can remember, NFL Sunday Ticket has been available to DirecTV subscribers, and at a pricey additional cost on top of the satellite TV provider's standard rates. Many people throughout the 90s and early 2000s missed out because of regional restrictions and prohibitive costs, though DirecTV did later bring internet-only subscription options for anyone who was willing to pay upwards of $300 for it.

Well, the landscape is changing quite a bit with today's news: Google and the National Football League have teamed up to offer the package on YouTube TV.