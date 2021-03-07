Amazon tipped in talks with NFL over major exclusive games deal

The NFL and Amazon are in talks over a big potential deal that may bring far more exclusive football games to the Prime platform, according to new reports. Amazon may, at least according to unnamed sources, pay around $1 billion to score a full season of exclusive NFL games, though it reportedly wouldn’t impact local Thursday night broadcasts.

The news comes from sources speaking with The Wall Street Journal and CNBC, both of which note that Amazon and the NFL are considering various deal arrangements that may range from a full exclusive Thursday night slate for Amazon to a mixture of Amazon-branded games that are also made available on the NFL Network.

For its part, the WSJ claims the two are ‘on the verge of’ penning a new deal, potentially with the changes established by next week. In addition to details about the NFL and deals with major networks like ESPN and CBS, the report also claims Amazon has set its sights on Thursday night games.

Amazon has previously brought some NFL games to its Prime platform, but no arrangement has thus far been as large as the one sources are teasing. Under one alleged arrangement, Amazon’s Prime platform may be the exclusive home for Thursday night NFL games, which would still be available on broadcast television in local markets.

CNBC reports that Amazon is open to different arrangements, such as paying less for fewer exclusive Thursday night games, as well as the possibility of branded games that are also made available on NFL Network.

Currently, Amazon has a three-year deal with the NFL that lets it broadcast a dozen Thursday night football games in the 2020/2021/2022 seasons with one exclusive game per season.