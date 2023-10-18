Netflix's Latest Price Increase Targets Basic And Premium Subscribers

Netflix has announced the financial results for its third fiscal quarter of 2023, revealing subscriber growth and a still-favorable attitude about ad revenue. Nestled within the quarterly earnings report was a tidbit that not all Netflix subscribers will be happy about, however: there's another price hike incoming. The rate increase will affect Basic and Premium subscribers, with the change kicking off today for customers located in the U.S., U.K., and France.

The Basic plan is no longer available to new subscribers — Netflix phased it out a while ago, replacing it with a now-cheaper ad-supported plan called Standard with Ads, which is priced at $6.99 per month. Neither the Standard with Ads nor the Standard ($15.49 per month) without-ads plans are changing, but those who choose to stick with their existing Basic subscription will see their rate increase from $9.99 to $11.99 per month. Premium subscribers, meanwhile, will experience a price hike from $19.99 to $22.99 per month. This rate increase follows Netflix's price hike in 2022, which had impacted all of its subscription plans.