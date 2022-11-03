Netflix With Ads Goes Live, Signaling The End Of An Era

For years, Netflix was the undisputed king of online streaming. It was often the only place to stream certain TV shows and had its fair share of original programming like the blockbuster series "Stranger Things." Within the past few years, seemingly every studio and production company on the planet has debuted its own streaming service. Now Netflix is just another option in the sea of streaming services, and a struggling one at that. Platforms like Disney+, Apple TV+, Paramount+, and Amazon Prime are all vying for streaming supremacy in what can be a confusing mess of options.

Most paid streaming services don't have ads showing during playback, but over the past few months, Netflix was hoping to change that with a basic no-frills tier at a lower price. Now that tier has appeared in the flesh, according to the Verge and the stripped-down budget tier looks like it will have limited functionality for customers who want to stream without paying out the nose.