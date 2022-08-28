Netflix Ad-Supported Tier Pricing Could Be Its Undoing

Netflix says that it's still in the early phases of developing its ad-supported subscription plan, but rumors seem to paint a different story. As with any leaks, the unofficial details could change or be proven entirely false by the time the tier goes live, but at this time it sounds like the video streaming giant already has most of the pieces in place. The big exception is that the company may still be in negotiations with studios and content providers to ensure its ad-supported plan has the best possible catalog when it launches. A new report, however, claims the more affordable tier is a mixed bag, and the details — if they prove true — may cause consumers to seriously contemplate whether the pros outweigh the cons.

In some ways, it almost sounds like Netflix is desperate to gain new subscribers — or, at least, to regain lost ones. Although the company isn't in trouble yet, subscriber decline is no joking matter in its cutthroat industry. Netflix is blaming the rampant sharing of accounts with people other than family members as one reason for its troubles, so it has started to crack down on what it considers unauthorized behavior. That's likely not going to restore its subscriber numbers, though, so the company will offer a subscription tier that is more affordable. Such affordability — if it truly ends up being inexpensive — won't come without other costs, the most obvious of which is that users will have to tolerate seeing ads. That's likely not going to be the only downside, though, and the latest insider claims paint a picture that could make it hard for some people to accept the cheaper plan.