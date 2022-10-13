Netflix Basic With Ads Plan Pricing, Launch Date Revealed

Netflix is about to launch a new package. The streaming service, which has seen subscription costs increase drastically since it launched, is looking now to a cheaper model. But the new discount service does come with a catch: You'll have to watch a few ads in between all of your content.

The idea of an ad-supported version of Netflix isn't new and has been met with some skepticism. It's also something other streaming services already do. Hulu is one example, and it averages more ads than Netflix initially intends. It's worth pointing out Netflix may increase the amount of ads it runs as time goes on. Its other packages will be unaffected by the change, so if you're not trying to save a few dollars, and you hate ads, you still have three options.

When it launched, the Netlfix was priced at $8. By 2014, three options were available: a "premium" service priced at $12, the "standard" service at $9, and a "basic" package which retained the $8 price point (via Vox). There were some slight differences, but none of them were related to content. Differences mainly centered on the amount of people who could use the account simultaneously, and the quality of the streams themselves — with "basic" streaming being limited to "SD" and "premium" users getting a 4K option. The prices of all three tiers have increased over the years, with Netflix charging $9.99 per month for the basic plan, $15.49 for standard, and $19.99 for premium. If that all seems a bit too much, you'll be happy to know their new "basic with ads" plan is the cheapest the company has ever launched.