Every Popular Free Streaming Service, Ranked Worst To Best
In today's digital world, streaming has almost entirely replaced traditional cable TV. It's how most people get their daily dose of entertainment. Streaming is fast, reliable, and, most importantly, on-demand. If you're on your tenth consecutive rewatch of "The Office," streaming services are there to provide without any judgment. Almost every form of visual entertainment is available somewhere on the web, with at least one of these free streaming services available.
That can also be an expensive problem. Each premium streaming service comes with a nominal fee. This can cost between $5 to $20 per streaming service subscription. That probably won't put your budget in the red, but with dozens of services, each with exclusive content, it starts to add up.
Yet, why spend on streaming when numerous free platforms exist? There are countless legal, free streaming providers offering a vast array of content. The real task lies in sifting through these options to find quality content amidst the plethora.
In this article, we clear the air and find some of the best free streaming services on the web today, ranked from worst to best. No matter what level of cinephile you are, you'll find something entertaining to watch on this list, and the best part is it's all free.
14. Free Movies Cinema
Free Movies Cinema is the ideal streaming platform for connoisseurs of unique and offbeat cinema. Venture beyond the mainstream and discover a curated selection of films that challenge the status quo. While the platform mainly features "B-movies," known for their low budgets, it also offers a mix of distinctive originals and inspired adaptations. Users can stream movies like "Born of Hope," reminiscent of "The Lord of the Rings," and "Super Fast," echoing the "Fast & Furious" franchise.
The platform is a haven for cult classics and lesser-known movies from A-list actors. George A. Romero's "Empire of the Dead" is free to stream, as well as a surprising amount of other classic cinema from a variety of categories. A few mainstream movies are available, but they're few and far between. Free Movies Cinema boasts a rich collection of documentaries, student films, and even AI-generated movies.
All this content is accessible at no cost, supported solely by ads. There's no subscription fee, and while ads are present, they are far less intrusive than many other "free" platforms that risk your device's security.
While it might not be the first choice for blockbuster seekers, it's the perfect platform for those looking to laugh with friends during a "bad movie viewing party," catch up on some cult classics or just watch something different without paying a penny. The diverse range of content ensures there's something for everyone, from documentary enthusiasts to fans of quirky, offbeat cinema.
13. Sling TV Freestream
If you're looking for a streaming option for your smart TV, Sling TV Freestream may be a good option for you. Sling TV is a free streaming service that allows users to watch a lot of different channels and programs for free. Accessing popular shows is straightforward: visit the website, select a program, and begin streaming. However, it's important to differentiate between Sling TV Freestream and Sling TV; while the former is free, the latter is a paid service.
Think of Sling TV Freestream as an extended preview rather than a wholly free service. While it offers access to the initial episodes of many new shows, the rest are hidden behind a paywall. Nevertheless, the platform does offer a wide array of free content.
From comprehensive news coverage to sports highlights, users can stay informed without spending a dime. While live games might not be available, the platform ensures you're updated with essential sports news. Movie buffs can also access a selection of films, including some blockbusters. However, the most recent releases might necessitate a subscription.
While Sling TV Freestream presents a generous amount of free content, it subtly nudges users towards its paid packages. Though Sling TV is among the more affordable streaming services, we're talking about free offerings, not necessarily cost-effective ones.
12. Mozi
Mozi isn't a typical streaming site. It scours the web for you, mostly mining YouTube for undiscovered and free movies while also tapping into various other content sources. Importantly, Mozi doesn't host videos; it acts as a bridge, connecting users to platforms offering free content.
Mozi's software has unearthed a wealth of content from prominent TV networks such as Fox, CNBC, Nickelodeon, and more. Additionally, it provides access to content from international news agencies like Al Jazeera and Euro News Network.
Instead of spending time tracking down what to watch or dealing with multiple streaming services, Mozi does an excellent job of keeping everything in one place. As an aggregator, it only has content it thinks its viewers will be interested in and can tailor recommendations based on what you watch.
To access Mozi's streaming capabilities, users must first register. While the homepage showcases content snippets to illustrate its offerings, you have to register to get full access. The sign-up process is straightforward, requiring only an email and a password.
11. Xumo
Xumo Play TV offers a refreshing nod to the classic era of cable TV, providing a channel-based system distinct from the on-demand streaming models of Netflix and Hulu.
Just like the old days of cable television when MTV actually showed music, Xumo has a ton of channels that steam relevant content. Whether it's a 24/7 science fiction channel, Animal Planet, UFC, or a variety of other options, viewers are spoiled for choice. These channels aren't just show-centric; some focus on specific genres, while others cater to particular decades.
Beyond movies, news, and sports, XUMO curates compilation streams from YouTube, often featuring funny videos or trending YouTube content. Those who prefer a more tailored viewing experience can avail of on-demand streaming of specific shows. Viewers can easily select their preferred genre or show and immerse themselves in a neverending content stream. You can even channel surf, just like back in the day.
To dive into this experience, simply visit the Xumo Play TV website. While signing up isn't mandatory, it enhances navigation and allows for profile customization. It's worth noting that Xumo Play is a free offering from Xumo, with a premium version named "XUMO" also available. Its parent company is Comcast, so for good or ill, you know what you're in for if you decide to sign up for its services.
10. Pluto TV
Pluto TV offers a great blend of traditional cable television and the advantages of contemporary streaming. Operating on a fixed schedule, its interface mirrors that of classic cable TV, reminiscent of platforms like Xumo in the previous section. Channels are organized by network, genre, and individual shows. Unique to Pluto TV, viewers can find dedicated channels for shows like "90210" and various eras of "Star Trek," providing a tailored viewing experience in a continuous 24-hour cycle.
Pluto TV boasts an extensive on-demand movie library for those who want immediate entertainment. While these films come with commercial breaks, the range of choices is impressive. Viewers can journey through cinematic history, from golden age classics to the latest blockbusters. The best part is that this vast collection is available entirely for free, ensuring that quality shows are just a click away, anytime and anywhere. It's really the best of both worlds, catering to both classic TV lovers and modern movie enthusiasts.
9. ViX
¿Estás listo? ViX, also known as ViX Gratis, is a Spanish-speaking streaming service that offers one of the largest collections of Spanish entertainment content on the web. If you don't speak Spanish or have zero interest in learning or the language in general, go ahead and skip this one. For the rest of you, ¡hola, damas y caballeros!
Operated by Univision, a global leader in Spanish broadcasting, ViX and ViX Gratis cater specifically to audiences in North America, Mexico, and Latin America. The platform offers a wide array of content, from sports highlights and Spanish films to the ever-popular telenovelas. It's a prime destination for authentic Spanish content, free from bad dubbing. Those seeking an even broader selection can opt for a premium subscription, granting access to live sports and an expanded range of TV shows.
It's essential to note that ViX is designed exclusively for Spanish-speaking audiences. The platform does not offer English subtitles, nor does it provide language customization options within the app. If you're not a Spanish speaker, other platforms might better suit your needs.
8. WatchFree+ (Vizio)
Vizio is known for its high-quality, cost-effective flat-screen and Smart TVs. It has now launched its proprietary streaming service, WatchFree+, tailored exclusively for smart TVs and related devices. This means it's not accessible via laptops or phones.
WatchFree+ offers scheduled programming, allowing users the traditional experience of channel surfing. On-demand video is also available. The service boasts an extensive library with over 260 free channels, encompassing a diverse range of movies and TV shows. Channels are systematically categorized by both genre and show type, making it super simple to switch from kid-friendly content to drama, reality TV, or even cooking shows.
While WatchFree+ offers a wealth of free content, viewers should expect advertisements. Additionally, there's a marketing push for premium subscriptions. Opting for these upgraded subscriptions unlocks a broader viewing spectrum and enhanced on-demand capabilities, granting users complete control over their streaming experience.
In summary, WatchFree+ provides a plethora of quality content for free, but a premium subscription is necessary to gain full control.
7. VUit
VUit, pronounced "view it," fills an often overlooked niche in streaming services. VUit doesn't have the latest and greatest Marvel movies. Instead of big studios, VUit gives screen time to the little guys. It's the equivalent of public access TV but in streaming form.
VUit is a hub that celebrates local content. Users will be able to browse hometown news, regional sports, or even local high school news. The platform has a diverse range of shows from multiple areas around the United States.
It's not just for locals, either. If you're planning a road trip or cross-country trip, you'll find a plethora of local travel programs showcasing the best places to eat, visit, and stay in a ton of gorgeous locations across the U.S.
For the non-American crowd, there is a huge selection of educational documentaries and esports programming. It's a welcome deviation from other streaming sites that stream the same five top-pick movies or the same top 100 public access movies.
6. Vudu
Vudu is one of the bigger names in free streaming. It offers a great mix of top-shelf movies and shows alongside lesser-known gems.
Diving into Vudu's content library, viewers are treated to a wide array of excellent shows and intriguing movies. While you won't stumble upon knock-off versions of popular films like with Free Movies Cinema, you'll discover lesser-known projects from A-list actors. Titles like Schwarzenegger's "Maggie" and Bruce Willis' critically acclaimed "Lucky #Slevin" are just some examples of great movies that you may not have heard of. Both of these titles were free and streamed well during testing.
One of Vudu's standout features is its accessibility. While there's no mandatory sign-up, creating an account unlocks additional features, but all users have to do is click on the movie they want to watch, and they're ready to kick back with a bowl of popcorn.
Vudu also offers flexibility in ownership rights. Viewers can choose to watch movies and shows for free, or they can opt to rent or purchase digital copies. This way, you can sit back and deal with the commercials if it's just you, rent a movie if you're having friends over, or outright purchase your favorite to watch over and over again.
It's noteworthy that Vudu operates under the Fandango umbrella, which is a subsidiary of Peacock. As users engage more with Vudu, the platform's promotional strategies become evident, often nudging users towards premium package upgrades.
5. Crackle
Crackle is a breath of fresh air in the world of streaming. It's straightforward, hassle-free, and devoid of constant upselling. Simply click on a title, and you can easily watch and relax at your leisure.
While Crackle does boast a collection of movies, its unique selling point lies in showcasing A-list actors before they hit the big time. It's fun for movie buffs to brush up for trivia night by witnessing stars in their earlier roles. Horror enthusiasts are in for a treat with classics like "Halloween" gracing the platform alongside a slew of newer titles. Whether it's killers, ghosts, creepy possessed kids, or the ghosts of creepy kids possessed by killers, you'll find a horror movie to fit any mood.
Where Crackle really shines is its massive library of reality TV shows. Its archive of early 2000s reality TV is impressive. Gordon Ramsay's "Kitchen Nightmares" and "Hell's Kitchen" can be viewed right alongside the disastrous "Flavor of Love" reality show featuring Flava Flav for a trip down memory lane. If the selection is too overwhelming and you want to return to a simpler time, then there are also a lot of classic television features like the "Little Rascals."
Crackle is a free, easy-to-stream platform that might not boast the most extensive library but compensates with its unique offerings. It's perfect for those seeking a blend of nostalgia, quirk, and pure entertainment.
4. Tubi
Tubi stands out among streaming services for those seeking quality content without the hefty price tag. With its ad-supported model, Tubi offers a vast selection of movies and shows without the price tag of other premium services.
One of Tubi's standout features is its accessibility. Whether you're streaming on a smart TV, PlayStation, Apple device, or phone or simply browsing the web, Tubi is compatible with almost every device. If it connects to the internet, chances are you'll be able to stream with Tubi on it.
Families with kids will appreciate Tubi's extensive children's section. It has an extensive library of kid-friendly programming. From classic children's shows to contemporary ones, they'll find something to fall in love with and most likely watch on repeat until they grow up.
But Tubi isn't just for kids. Movie and TV buffs can dive into a mix of new releases and iconic classics. Tubi actually has movies that have been to the theater within the last few years, and its TV shows are up to date, too.
Tubi's cataloging deserves a special mention. Tubi organizes its content, categorizing it by network, genre, type, and even unique classifications like books that were turned into movies or shows. This attention to detail ensures viewers can easily find and explore content tailored to their preferences.
Tubi is proof that free content doesn't mean compromising on quality. With its vast library and user-friendly interface, Tubi is one of the best free streaming options available.
3. Roku Channel
As TV became smarter, Roku was one of the first big companies to jump on the bandwagon. It's been around since 2008 and has been in the streaming and entertainment business ever since.
One thing that may contribute to Roku's longevity in a constantly changing industry is its simplicity. There's no registration, no credit card details — just click and jump into your entertainment. Roku has thousands of different shows and movies that they add and rotate weekly. Whether you only watch modern movies or black-and-white classics, Roku's free streaming service has you covered along with anything in between.
Roku started out in the tech world, creating devices that would turn your regular TV into a smart TV by allowing it to stream data from a Roku device. If you don't have a smart TV, you can purchase the device for a one-time fee of approximately $30. After that, you'll have access to its full library. You can also access it on your computer or through an actual smart TV.
Beyond its free streaming service, Roku Channel offers versatility by supporting other premium platforms like Netflix and Hulu, though these require separate subscriptions. In essence, Roku stands as a versatile and user-centric streaming solution in the digital age.
2. Freevee
Freevee is Amazon Prime's answer to the growing demand for free streaming. Using Amazon's vast network, Freevee provides users with a plethora of shows and movies, all without a price tag.
Freevee offers a wide variety of modern-day shows and classics, but just like Prime Video, Freevee also has exclusive shows and offerings designed specifically for the platform. It seems a bit unnecessary with a free service, but it is impressive that Amazon invests in producing original content for a free streaming platform, showcasing its commitment to quality and user experience.
Families will find Freevee especially appealing, given its extensive collection of children's content, from animated series to live-action shows. It presents a valuable resource for parents seeking quality entertainment for their children without paying a single penny.
As with other free services, users will have to contend with ads to watch their shows, but there's no signup necessary. You can simply click on a show and start watching. The only real downside is Amazon itself. It's one of the world's largest online retailers, and you don't grow to that size without being good at upselling. Users should anticipate prompts encouraging them to explore premium Amazon packages and consider upgrading to Prime. While this is a minor trade-off for free content, users should be aware of Amazon's promotional strategies.
1. YouTube
For the sheer volume of content and brand longevity, YouTube is the top pick. Its seemingly endless levels of content and users make YouTube one of the giants of the online world, which is no surprise since Google acquired it back in 2006.
YouTube, a name synonymous with online video content, offers legal ways to watch a variety of free movies and TV without a subscription using its ad-based monetization model. In fact, several of the other streaming services on this list rely heavily on YouTube to source their programming.
The platform's sheer volume of content is staggering. Chances are, if it's on the internet, it's on YouTube, with more than 720,000 hours of content uploaded daily. That includes movies, shows, and almost anything else you'd want to watch, along with a ton of content you probably don't want to watch.
With great content comes great responsibility, however. Given that YouTube is an open platform, it's susceptible to unauthorized uploads. YouTube's security is one of the best on the web, and bots and moderators are usually quick to take this type of content down right away. That said, users should be cognizant of the platform's user-generated nature.
If you're looking for professionally produced movies and TV shows, YouTube has that too. The platform offers a surprising amount of free-to-watch TV and films that are uploaded by the studios themselves. If you get sick of ads, YouTube Premium offers a subscription model that removes ads and delivers premium movie and TV packages.