The Best Smart TVs Available In 2023 (All Price Points Included)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Shopping for a new TV is never easy, with competing standards, buzzwords, screen technologies, and sizes competing for your attention. Deciding was difficult enough in the days of CRTs or the early days of flat panel TVs. The decision is further complicated, with most TVs running a smart operating system to handle streaming video, music, and other types of apps.

It's hard to find a TV that doesn't have smart functionality, with several operating systems now available. Some of these, like Google TV, are open and available for other manufacturers to use on their own TVs. Amazon's Fire TV comes on its streaming devices, TVs, and is also used by a few other manufacturers. Samsung uses Tizen, an open-source project from The Linux Foundation, although Samsung is the only manufacturer using it currently. LG has webOS, which comes on every LG Smart TV and is licensed to a few other device makers. Roku also makes a Smart TV platform, which powers its streaming boxes, TVs, and powers TVs from other manufacturers.

All of these smart platforms come with design decisions that change how you interact with them, which apps you can use, and which extra features you can use. They all also have different UI, which is an important consideration as you will be staring at it every time you turn your TV on. To help with your buying decisions, here's a list of the best smart TVs in 2023 that will suit every budget.