Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series Review: Great If You Don't Mind Menus

If I were able to review this television without its software, it'd get significantly higher marks than I've ended up giving it. Amazon's Fire TV platform makes navigating this TV a bit like navigating Amazon's online store. If you know exactly what you want, and you know how to find the content you want inside of your favorite streaming app, you should be fine. But if you enter this environment expecting simple servings of content that you've already paid for and thus can access for free, you'll find yourself disappointed.

If you're an Amazon Prime subscriber and you subscribe to multiple streaming platforms at the same time, this TV delivers a decent experience, worth the cash you'll pay to own it. If you're the sort of person who buys a television just so you can connect it to another device like a cable box, a gaming console, or a smart TV device like Apple TV or Google Chromecast with Google TV, this TV's value has the potential to go above and beyond it's asking price.

If you're looking for a simple, well-designed software experience in Fire TV, you're in for some disappointment. This software is not as simple to navigate as Android TV, Google TV, tvOS (Apple TV), or Tizen OS for TV (most modern Samsung smart TVs). This television runs Amazon's Fire TV operating system, and much like what was demonstrated in SlashGear's Amazon Fire TV Cube review, it's a bit of a jumble.