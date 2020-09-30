Google TV is the new, cleaner Android TV

Today we’re taking a peek at Google’s newest iteration of their smart TV experience. This new version is called Google TV, not to be confused with the old product (also called Google TV, defunct for quite a few years now), this new Google TV system is built on Android TV, making the best of the features that work, and modifying and improving those that have not worked to Google’s satisfaction.

Google TV will aim to make the entire entertainment system easier than it’s been before. Where Android TV is a set of rows leading to apps and games, Google TV is a more robust experience. Instead of only offering the user access to the many TV-aimed apps made for Android TV, Google TV offers a single, central location for exploration and discovery of content.

At the top of the screen you’ll find Search, For you, Live, Movies, Shows, Apps, and Library. This experience takes more of a guided approach to smart TV functionality, where Android TV took a sort of backseat approach. Google wants to be a part of the party.

With this iteration of the smart TV experience, your Google account is key. If you’re on your smartphone, you can favorite a certain piece of content via the Google search app, and it’ll appear on a list on your Google TV device.

Google TV allows “unlimited DVR” with live video – dependent entirely on the amount of storage space you’ve got handy. You’ll find an updated “Ambient Mode” – that’s the screensaver bit. Imagery can be whatever you like, including images from your Nest devices, Google Photos, and more.

Chromecast with Google TV will be the first place that Google TV is launched. After that, Android TV devices will get an update to Google TV in the coming weeks and months. Chromecast with Google TV will cost approximately $50 starting this week.